Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to Hear Public Grievances on August 24

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to hear citizens’ grievances in person on August 24, with residents able to register for the programme from August 19.

People seeking government intervention in pending civic, welfare or administrative matters will get an opportunity to approach Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directly when he holds a public grievance hearing in the state capital.

The programme is scheduled to start at 8 AM at the former Government Primary School in Unit-2, Ashok Nagar, near Capital Nursery in Bhubaneswar.

Registration for the hearing will open online from 11 AM on August 19. Applicants can register through the official Jana Sunani portal or the Jana Sunani mobile application.

Those whose registrations are accepted will have to carry three things to the venue: the registration acknowledgment receipt, a valid personal identity document and a written copy of the grievance they wish to present.

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The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued an advisory regarding the programme and urged citizens facing unresolved problems involving government services, welfare schemes or local administration to use the opportunity to place their concerns before the Chief Minister.

The hearing is part of Majhi’s regular public outreach aimed at allowing citizens to raise their concerns directly and facilitating timely action on their grievances.

With the programme being held in Bhubaneswar, residents of the city and nearby areas have been advised to complete the registration process without delay. The administration has also cautioned that the number of available slots is limited.

Registered participants have been asked to reach the venue on time and bring all the required documents to ensure that the hearing process runs smoothly.

The August 24 programme will therefore give eligible registered applicants an opportunity to place pending public grievances directly before the Chief Minister as the state continues its grievance-redressal outreach.