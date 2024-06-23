Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to embark 2-day visit to his hometown Keonjhar today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to his hometown in Keonjhar district today.

This will be Majhi’s first visit to his native place after becoming Chief Minister of the state.

As per the itinerary released by the CMO, Majhi will hold roadshow at different places during his two-day visit. He will fly to Ghatagaon in the district from Bhubaneswar at 10.25 am today and then participate in a roadshow from Ghatagaon High School ground to Maa Tarini temple.

He will offer puja at Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon and then move to Keonjhar town at around 1.10 pm. He will participate in another roadshow, a felicitation ceremony and a public meeting in the town and make a night halt in Keonjhar.

The Chief Minister will go to his village Raikala in Keonjhar Sadar area on Monday and take part in a roadshow from Raikala to Jhumpura, before addressing a felicitation ceremony-cum-public meeting in the area.