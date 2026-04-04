Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to chair crucial Cabinet meeting today

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will chair a crucial Cabinet meeting on Saturday. According to sources, the meeting will be held at 6pm in the evening.

Seven proposals including two major proposals from the Works Department, Health, Water Resources, and Revenue Departments, for approval will be on the agenda in the meeting today.

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The state government has set a vision to transform Odisha into a developed state by 2036. Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, separate roadmaps have been prepared for sectors including education, health, and infrastructure.

Today’s cabinet meeting will focus on decisions aimed at strengthening these roadmaps and delivering benefits to the people of Odisha. The proposals are expected to align with the broader development strategy and reinforce the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.