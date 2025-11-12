Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews preparation for upcoming Ind vs SA T20 match

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday convened a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to review the preparations for the upcoming international T20 match to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025. Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion the Chief Minister said that in the context of the Nov 10 blast in Delhi, a fool-proof arrangement should be made by the police administration for the safety of the people during this international game. For this, the Chief Minister said that the police should be more vigilant.

Sports Minister Suryavansi Suraj was present in the meeting. Chief Secretary, Police DG and OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty were present in the meeting today.

Advertisement

The first T20 match of the India and South Africa T20 series will be played in Barabati on December 9. This will be the fourth T20 in Barabati. Earlier, T20 matches were played in 2015, 2017 and 2022. The last T20 match was played between India and South Africa on June 12, 2022. India and South Africa will face each other again in Barabati after 3 years.