Odisha CM Mohan Majhi returns to Bhubaneswar from his Delhi visit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi returned to Odisha on Sunday from his Delhi visit. He is slated to address a meeting of BJP members and felicitate them.

According to reports, the newly elected CM of Odisha will felicitate the elected MPs and MLAs of BJP, said reports in this regard. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the celebration and congratulate them.

Today Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will congratulate and felicitate all the MPs and MLAs including the Union Minister, State Government Ministers, central leaders, national officers and working members, national and state front officers, state and district officers and working members, mandal presidents and general secretary, municipalities, NAC, elected block presidents and vice presidents, district council members, ward members and functionaries will attend the program.

All the leaders and workers present at the exhibition grounds will listen to the first “Mann Ki Baat” program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third phase, further said reports.

