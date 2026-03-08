Odisha CM Mohan Majhi releases IIM Sambalpur Report

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today released an impact assessment report prepared by IIM Sambalpur on the Subhadra scheme.

The IIM Sambalpur report shows that the financial assistance provided under the programme is significantly promoting entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance among women in Odisha.

According to the survey findings, at least 25.52% beneficiaries used the financial assistance to start small businesses such as mushroom cultivation, poultry farming, bamboo craft and other micro-enterprises.

Besides, 35.7% beneficiaries spent the money on essential household needs while others utilised the funds for debt repayment, savings, and livelihood support, indicating improved financial stability among women.

The Chief Minister said Odisha currently has around 17 lakh Lakhpati Didis. He set an ambitious target to create 60 lakh Lakhpati Didis and 10 lakh Millionaire Didis by 2047, so that women can play a leading role in transforming Odisha into a developed and self-reliant economy.

