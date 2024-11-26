Odisha CM Mohan Majhi presents Supplementary Budget 2024-25 of Rs 12,156 Crore, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also heads the Finance Department, presented a Supplementary Budget, 2024-25 of Rs 12,156 Crore on the first day of the winter session of the State Assembly today.

It is to be noted here that Budget Estimate for the financial year 2024-25 was placed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on 25th July, 2024 and Appropriation Bill, 2024-25 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly on 11th September,2024 authorizing gross expenditure of Rs.2,75,614 crore and net expenditure of Rs.2,65,000 crore from the Consolidated Fund of the State.

In the meantime, various developments have taken place necessitating additional budget provision to defray expenditure to meet such exigencies which is why the state government presented the following Supplementary Budget 2024-25 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly:

Sectorial Outlay in Supplementary Budget:

₹1530 crore for Health sector

₹634 crore for PR & DW and Rural Development sector

₹406 crore for SCs and STs Development

₹467 crore for Agriculture & Allied sector

₹265 crore for Forest & Environment

₹1000 crore for Urban Development

₹1114 crore for School and Mass Education

₹1230 crore for Women and Child Development

₹252 crore for Information Technology

₹263 crore for Skill Development

₹3087 crore for Infrastructure Development

₹203 crore for Odia Language, Culture

₹305 crore for Higher Education

₹1418 crore for Internal Security & Law

Highlights of Supplementary Budget:

Health, Women & Child Development: ₹ 2716 Cr

Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana : ₹ 644 Cr.

National Health Mission: ₹1056 Cr.

SUBHADRA Yojana: ₹ 1196 Cr.

Mission Shakti Samarthya : ₹ 25 Cr

Maintenance of Law & Order: ₹ 1352 Cr:

Construction of building for Jails: ₹ 103 Cr.

Deployment of CAPF in Odisha: ₹ 299 Cr.

Installation of CCTV Surveillance System: ₹ 51 Cr.

Organisation of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas : ₹ 125 Cr

Infrastructure Development: ₹ 3087 Cr

Scheme for Special Central Assistance for Capex : Rs. 1750 Crore

Urban Transformation Initiative (UNNATI): ₹ 350 Cr.

Water Supply in Urban Areas: ₹220 Cr.

Swachha Bharat Abhiyan: ₹ 592 Cr.

Odisha Akshaya Shakti Bikash Yojana : ₹ 100 Cr

Education for Development: ₹ 1286 Cr

State Support for Samagra Shiksha: ₹502 Cr.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya: ₹100 Cr.

Godabisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya: ₹50 Cr.

PM-SHRI: ₹ 123 Cr.

Establishment of CoE in 22 ITIs: ₹ 130 Cr

Odisha Skill Development Project: ₹ 61 Cr.

ST, SC & OBC Development: ₹ 768 Cr:

Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana (Post-Matric): ₹ 120 Cr.

Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana (Pre-Matric): ₹ 112 Cr.

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA): ₹92 Cr.

Madhubabu Pension for Destitute: ₹ 338 Cr.

Agriculture & Irrigation: ₹ 379 Cr:

Sustainable Harnessing of ground water in water deficit areas: ₹ 130 Cr.

Flood Control & Drainage: ₹ 66 Cr.

Financial Support to Cooperative Institutions: ₹ 50 Cr.

Lift Irrigation (RIDF): ₹ 50 Cr.

Revival & Renovation of defunct Lift Irrigation Projects: ₹ 80 Cr.

Odia Language & Culture: ₹ 202 Cr: