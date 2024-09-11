Odisha CM Mohan Majhi presents CAG reports in Legislative Assembly, read full report here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

This Report for the year ended March 2022 has been prepared for submission to the Governor of Odisha, under Article 151 of the Constitution of India for being laid before the State Legislature.

The Report contains significant results of the Compliance Audits of the Departments of Revenue and Disaster Management; Rural Development; Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare; Co-operation; General Administration & Public Grievance and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

The instances mentioned in this Report are those, which came to notice in the course of test audit for the period 2021-22, as well as those which came to notice in earlier years, but could not be reported in the previous Audit Reports. Instances relating to the period subsequent to 2021-22, have also been included, wherever necessary.

The audit has been conducted in conformity with the Auditing Standards issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Click here to read the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Compliance Audit for the year ended March 2022.