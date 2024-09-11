The news is by your side.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi presents CAG reports in Legislative Assembly, read full report here

By Subadh Nayak
cm mohan majhi presents cag reports

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

This Report for the year ended March 2022 has been prepared for submission to the Governor of Odisha, under Article 151 of the Constitution of India for being laid before the State Legislature.

The Report contains significant results of the Compliance Audits of the Departments of Revenue and Disaster Management; Rural Development; Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare; Co-operation; General Administration & Public Grievance and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

The instances mentioned in this Report are those, which came to notice in the course of test audit for the period 2021-22, as well as those which came to notice in earlier years, but could not be reported in the previous Audit Reports. Instances relating to the period subsequent to 2021-22, have also been included, wherever necessary.

The audit has been conducted in conformity with the Auditing Standards issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Click here to read the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Compliance Audit for the year ended March 2022.

Also Read: PM Modi To Visit Odisha On September 17, To Launch Several Programs
You might also like

Ambuja Cement Chief Manufacturing Officer gives bribe to Bargarh Collector, arrested…

Odisha Vigilance unearths these assets worth crores from Asst. Engineer Prasanna…

Construction workers in Odisha will now get ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh: CM Mohan Majhi

Vedanta Aluminium unveils two new products for power industry

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.