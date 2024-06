Odisha CM Mohan Majhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New-Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi on Saturday morning. He was accompanied by Deputy CM KanakVardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

They will also pay tribute to Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihar Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

After taking oath as CM of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues related to the state. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On his third day visit to Delhi, he is slated to meet Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Health Minister J.P Nadda.

Ar around 1 pm, CM Majhi along with his Deputies, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will visit Jagannath Mandir Thyagraj Nagar and later in the evening he will visit Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas and will hold a meeting with Odia people living in New-Delhi.