WATCH: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi orders salary deduction of govt employees defying court orders for maintenance payment

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has ordered the salary deduction of government employees, who fail to provide maintenance to their wives or children despite court orders and the same amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The development comes after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reportedly noticed repeated complaints of male government employees are not adhering to court orders of maintenance and divorce-related payments for women and children.

According to reports, two to three such cases were reportedly being raised during almost every grievance hearing attended by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister took this matter seriously and directed the state government to put in place a mechanism to ensure compliance with court orders.

Following the directive, the government has issued fresh guidelines for payment of maintenance to eligible women and children.

Under the new procedure, once a court order directing payment of maintenance is received, the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) will deduct the specified amount issued by the court while preparing the monthly salary bill of the concerned government employee.

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Then the deducted amount will then be directly transferred through electronic mode to the bank account of the employee’s wife or children, as specified in the court order.

The measure is aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries do not have to repeatedly approach authorities for enforcement of maintenance orders and that government employees comply with their legal obligations.

The Chief Minister has specified that the government does not accept such employee behaviors of defying court orders and neglecting family. Moreover, he also said that the system will soon be joined with the HRMS to ensure the women and children get maintenance timely.