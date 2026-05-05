Odisha CM Mohan Majhi named central co-observer for West-Bengal

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as co-observer for the election of the party’s legislative party leader in West-Bengal paving the way for the chief minister’s election and government formation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been designated as the Central Observer,

According to an official communication issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the party’s Parliamentary Board took the decision to assign Amit Shah the role of central observer, with CM Mohan Charan Majhi assisting him as co-observer.

Advertisement

The appointments are considered important as the observers will closely monitor the entire process of electing the Legislature Party leader, which is expected to play a major role in deciding the BJP’s potential chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal.

The BJP scripted history in West Bengal, winning 207 seats and securing a commanding majority in the 294-member assembly. The victory ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year-long dominant rule in the state.