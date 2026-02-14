Odisha CM Mohan Majhi lays foundation stone of Rs 100 crore Textile Park in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: Adding an important chapter in industrial diversification and digital infrastructure development in Keonjhar district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid the foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore textile park and a Rs 187 crore disaster recovery and data center in the Dharanidhar University campus.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister presented the state government’s commitment to making Keonjhar a diversified industrial hub. Keonjhar will not be known only for mining and steel. We are committed to making it a center for multi-sector industrial growth. Our vision is to build a golden Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said on this occasion.

It is reported that 1,200 youth will get employment opportunities in the textile park, which will be developed with an investment of Rs 100 crore. With modern infrastructure and logistical support, Hindalco will set up a garment manufacturing unit on 7 acres of land. The unit will produce 2.4 lakh garments annually.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the textile industry, the Chief Minister said, “Industries are the pillars of prosperity. The textile sector, in particular, offers huge employment opportunities for women and youth.”

He added that during the O-Tex Textile Conclave held in Bhubaneswar in July last year, 33 MoUs worth Rs 7,800 crore were signed, which has created employment opportunities for over 53,000 people across the state.

Along with a technical textile park in Bhadrak, dedicated textile and garment parks are also being set up in Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Balangir, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. Our youth are strengthening the textile industry in other states. Now, similar opportunities will be created in Odisha so that people can work from the comfort of their homes.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Disaster Recovery and Data Centre at an investment of Rs. 187 crore by the Electronics and IT Department through OCAC. The facility will act as a backup to the State Data Centre in Bhubaneswar and ensure uninterrupted delivery of government services provided digitally in case of natural calamities or cyber threats.

Describing the service as a crucial infrastructure project, the Chief Minister said, “This is the era of data. Our government provides over 400 services online. Citizens’ data should always be safe, accessible and under our control. The Centre will support data localisation efforts and enhance the resilience of the state’s digital governance. The project has been set up here as Keonjhar is less earthquake-prone (Zone II). This has given Keonjhar priority in terms of building important digital infrastructure, the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating the government’s focus on balanced regional development, the Chief Minister mentioned that an allocation of Rs 312 crore has been made for temple development in the district and projects worth Rs 1,900 crore were already launched during the Makar festival. A prosperous Odisha will be built through the prosperity of its districts. The Chief Minister said that industrial growth and digital power are the main carriers of our journey towards a developed India.

Keonjhar MP Anant Naik, MLA Akhil Naik, Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik District Magistrate Hakkin Singh, OCAC CEO Pradeep Kumar Rout, Hindalco President Ardhendu Mohapatra, senior officers and a large number of citizens attended the event.

