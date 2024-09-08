Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches CM-KISAN Yojana

Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minster Mohan Majhi launched the CM-KISAN Yojana on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival in Sambalpur today.

Majhi launched the CM-KISAN Yojana with the aim to support small, nomadic, and landless farming families and make the payments on Akshay Tritiya and Nuakhai.

Majhi launched the scheme in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and other local MLAs and Departmental Secretaries.

Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and others also took part in the mega event through videoconferencing.

The Odisha CM also launched the Krushak Odisha Unified Portal of the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department.

Under the CM-KISAN Yojana, each eligible farmer will receive an annual sum of Rs 4000 in two instalments, while landless farmers will be granted Rs 12500 in three instalments. However, they will have to register through the CM-KISAN Grievance Portal for inclusion in the scheme. The registration of CM-KISAN in Odisha will continue for the next two months.

A total of Rs 925.40 Crore will be disbursed to the bank accounts of as many as 45,97,036 beneficiaries.

Notably, the Kalia Yojana of the BJD Government has been renamed as the CM-KISAN Yojana.

