Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates 83 projects worth Rs 890 Cr in Balangir

Balangir: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a total of 83 projects of various departments worth Rs 890 crores in Balangir district today.

Majhi inaugurated the 83 projects in irrigation, health infrastructure, piped water supply, bridge construction, and road construction during his addressed in two public meetings in Belapada and Patanagarh.

This apart, the CM also laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects.

Below is a list of some of the major projects:

He laid foundation stone for the improvement of the 1330-meter airstrip runway at the cost of Rs 65 crore at Tusura Airstrip.

He laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the Upper Lanth Irrigation Project of Belpada Block at a project cost of over 300 crore rupees.

He inaugurated the Patnagarh Sub-divisional Hospital & Dialysis Center and a Dialysis Center at Titlagarh to improve the health care infrastructure in the district.

He laid the foundation stone for bypass road in Patnagarh.

He inaugurated the new circuit house at Balangir at a cost of Rs 8.78 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Lok Sabha MP Sangita Singh Deo, Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi, Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bagh, and Balangir Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar took part during the inauguration of the projects.

