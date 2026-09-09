Odisha CM Mohan Majhi in UAE, Eyes Major Investment Deals

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Odisha is taking its investment pitch to the United Arab Emirates, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi leading a high-level delegation through Abu Dhabi and Dubai to seek new projects, technology partnerships and stronger business ties.

Majhi reached Abu Dhabi on Tuesday ahead of three days of scheduled investor engagements from September 9 to 11. The official visit is described as a four-day trip and will conclude on September 12, while the investment outreach itself is spread across September 9-11.

The UAE programme is Majhi’s second international investment outreach. It brings together senior state officials for discussions with investors, financial institutions, industry leaders and UAE government representatives, with the state looking to turn international interest into specific projects in Odisha.

Petrochemicals, chemicals on investment agenda

The Abu Dhabi leg begins with meetings involving International Holding Company (IHC) and its business arms, the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), the UAE Minister of Investment and other senior investment stakeholders.

Investors from the petrochemicals and chemicals sectors are also scheduled to participate in focused discussions. The agenda extends beyond capital investment to industrial partnerships, technology cooperation and infrastructure development.

Odisha plans to use the meetings to present its industrial base and investment opportunities, with particular emphasis on its natural resources, industrial infrastructure and ports. Competitive power availability, skilled manpower and access to Indian and international markets will also form part of the state’s pitch to prospective investors.

The programme will later move to Dubai, where the delegation is scheduled to hold further business interactions and an investment roadshow. The state is seeking to deepen economic engagement not only with the UAE but also with the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Odisha wants investment proposals converted into projects

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For the state government, the UAE visit is not simply about attracting expressions of interest. The stated priority is to identify concrete opportunities for investment, technology transfer, trade and industrial collaboration.

After reaching Abu Dhabi, Majhi reviewed preparations for the investor and business meetings. He said Odisha’s industrial development had entered a new phase and that its engagement with the UAE would form an important part of that process. He also stressed that the state wanted partnerships built around trust, technology, value creation and employment rather than investment alone.

Majhi has also linked the overseas outreach to the state’s wider effort to improve its investment environment. Before leaving for the UAE, he said Odisha wanted to become the first choice for investors, pointing to ease of doing business, investor confidence, enabling policies and faster project execution as key elements of that approach.

The chief minister said the government would focus on converting investor interest into projects on the ground while creating employment and strengthening Odisha’s position as a destination for global businesses.

Diaspora ties also part of UAE visit

The visit also has a community component. Majhi met the Ambassador of India to the UAE after his arrival and discussed stronger economic and people-to-people relations between India and the UAE.

He also emphasised continued support and facilitation for Odias living and working in the region. The chief minister described the Odia community in the UAE as a bridge between Odisha and the country, stressing the need for adequate support, facilities and a conducive environment for those residing there.

The delegation accompanying Majhi includes Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma and senior officials from the Industries Department and IPICOL. UAE government representatives, industry groups and Indian Embassy officials received the delegation upon its arrival in Abu Dhabi.

With the business engagements running through September 11 and the visit ending on September 12, Odisha is using the UAE trip to pursue a more targeted form of overseas investment outreach—one centred on specific industrial opportunities, technology, trade and long-term partnerships.