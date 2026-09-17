Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Heads to Delhi for Investor Roadshow, Eyes Global Tech Inflows

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is stepping up its campaign to position the state as a prime destination for advanced technology and semiconductor manufacturing, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi traveling to New Delhi this evening ahead of a major business roadshow tomorrow.

The state’s outreach is actively seen focusing on cross-border capital for critical growth sectors, particularly electronics and industrial infrastructure. In the national capital, Majhi is set to engage in targeted bilateral talks with commercial delegations representing Japan, South Korea, and European nations. According to the Chief Minister, prospective investors from these regions have shown substantial appetite for backing ventures across Odisha.

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The central agenda of tomorrow’s deliberations centers on funneling international capital directly into the state’s emerging technology ecosystem. State leadership is pitching a structured blueprint designed to anchor Odisha as a pivotal base for chip fabrication, component manufacturing, and broader industrial modernization.

Majhi made the announcement regarding his capital visit and the investor summit earlier today while addressing attendees at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar during the ‘Seba Sankalpa Abhiyan’ program.