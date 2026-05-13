Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Halves Carcade Following PM Modi’s Call

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has reduced his carcade to half, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for fuel conservation and economic prudence.

Respecting the Prime Minister’s call, the Chief Minister cut the number of vehicles deployed for his personal security.

Alongside the move, Majhi urged people of the state to increase their use of public transport. He also advised citizens to avoid buying gold and to refrain from unnecessary foreign trips, in line with the Prime Minister’s message to protect the national economy amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

The state government has also intensified its push for electric vehicles. Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena reiterated the appeal for greater EV adoption, stating that government office vehicles will be converted to EVs.

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The state’s EV subsidy scheme has been extended until 2028.

The Prime Minister has called on citizens nationwide to use EVs, cut oil consumption, and prioritize work-from-home and public transport to strengthen foreign exchange reserves and ensure energy security.

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