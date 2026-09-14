Odisha CM Mohan Majhi extends ‘Nuakhai’ greetings

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday extended greeting to the people of Odisha on the eve of state’s greatest agrarian festival, ‘Nuakhai’, to be celebrated tomorrow.

In a video message, the CM said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. Nuakhai is not merely a festival; it is the heartbeat of our soil, culture, way of life, and social unity.”

“During this joyous festival, leaving behind all differences, bitterness, and ego, we offer our respectful salutations (Juhar) to our elders and they shower love and blessings upon the younger ones,” he said adding that this beautiful tradition further strengthens the bonds of our family, society, and brotherhood.

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“On this auspicious day, I urge everyone—students, youth, workers, farmers, and soldiers—to fulfill their respective duties towards building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047,” he stated.

“May Nuakhai bring new hope into everyone’s lives. I pray that Maa Samalei fills everyone’s lives with happiness, peace, progress, and success. Once again, my Nuakhai Juhar (greetings) to all. Jai Maa Samalei,” the CM wished.

Also Read: Special Ritual Sindoor Lagi Performed At Maa Samaleswari Temple Ahead Of Nuakhai