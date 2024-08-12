Odisha CM Mohan Majhi embarks on 3-day official Delhi tour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a three-day tour to New Delhi this evening to attend different official programs.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Odisha Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the review meeting organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways tomorrow morning.

The Chief Minister will also meet several other Union Ministers and central leaderships of the party before returning to Odisha on August 14.

On August 15, he will hoist the National Flag during the State-level Independence Day celebration at Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar and address the people of the State.

