Odisha CM Mohan Majhi condoles loss of lives due to train accident in Bilaspur

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the loss of lives due to train accident in Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening.

On his social media platform X, the Odisha CM sid, “Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident near Bilaspur resulting in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident near Bilaspur resulting in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the families… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

It is to be noted here that at least eight people were been killed while 14 others were injured after a passenger train hit a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh around 4 PM today.

On being informed, the railway officials reached and carried out the relief and rescue operations on a war footing. All the injured persons were admitted at different hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Cuttack’s Mundali left for Bilaspur to help in the relief and rescue operations.