Odisha CM Mohan Majhi buys tickets for upcoming India vs South Africa match in Cuttack, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has bought tickets for the upcoming India vs South Africa cricket match in Cuttack.

As per information, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has bought tickets for the T20 match that is to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttac.

OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Secretary Sanjay Behera met the Chief Minister at his residence and handed over the tickets.

A high-voltage battle is speculated between India and South Africa in Cuttack Barabati on December 9th.

It is to be noted that the first ticket of this highvoltage cricket match was offered to Lord Jagannath.

Watch the video here:

