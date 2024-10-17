Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends swearing in ceremony of new BJP CM Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is in Chandigarh of Haryana today. He attended the swearing in ceremony of the new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Panchkula. Ahead of that he also reviewed various aspects of the incident of sexual abuse to an Odia woman in Delhi.

As per reports, the Odisha CM attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana Chief Minister today. On this occasion CM Majhi expressed happiness over formation of government for the third time in Haryana by BJP. Other Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states also attended Saini’s swearing-in ceremony.

A meeting of the NDA-ruled state’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers will be held in Chandigarh at 4 pm today. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will show strength on the occasion of government formation in Haryana.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over this meeting. This meeting is considered important as there are upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is scheduled to visit Mumbai after the Chandigarh meeting.

Ahead of his visit to Haryana today, Chief Minister Majhi also reviewed various aspects of the sexual abuse case in which an Odia woman has allegedly been sexually abused in Delhi.

The CM discussed about the health condition of the victim and the progress of Delhi Police’s investigation. Senior police officers of Odisha are in touch with the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.