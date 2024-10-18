Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends India Chem conference in Mumbai. Union Minister JP Nadda, Gujarat CM also present, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is in Mumbai today to attend the India Chem International Conference.

As per reports, in the conference CM Mohan Majhi will discuss with investors about industrialization in the state. Termed as Odisha’s Paradise, the Gopalpur and Dhamra are likely to have chemical industries soon.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister will attend the ‘Investors’ Summit’ for the upcoming Excellence Odisha Make in Odisha at Hotel Oberoi in Mumbai.

Likewise, tomorrow morning too, the Chief Minister will attend the ‘Investors Conference’ for Excellence Odisha Make in Odisha.

JP Nadda, Union minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers is also present in the Conference.

Besides Odisha CM, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel are also present in the Conference.

Apart from that, Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Swain is also present in the conference.

This is the 2 days long 13th Biennial International exhibition and Conference that is going on at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister will return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow evening.

Watch the video here: