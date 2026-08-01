Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Assigns Ministers to Oversee Flood Relief and Restoration Work, Check List Here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assigned Cabinet ministers to oversee relief and restoration work in flood-affected areas of the state.

After conducting an aerial survey of the flood situation, the Chief Minister today entrusted ministers with the responsibility of monitoring relief operations on the ground.

As per the CM’s decision:

Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will oversee Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts

Deputy CM Pravati Parida will oversee Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts

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Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will oversee Puri district

Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Rabinarayan Naik will oversee Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar districts.

In addition, other ministers have been asked to visit their respective charge districts as Prabhari Ministers and monitor relief and restoration work there.

The move comes as the state government steps up efforts to ensure quick relief delivery, damage assessment, and restoration of essential services in areas hit by floods.