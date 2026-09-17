Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

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Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday today. On this special occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister.

In his video message on X (Twitter), CM Majhi wrote, “the visionary of a Developed India, the symbol of inspirational leadership and the pride of millions of Indians, warmest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

The Chief Minister said that the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his love for Odisha continues to be a source of inspiration for our efforts towards a Strong & Prosperous Odisha.

Modi’s life of public service continues to be a source of inspiration for us to work with dedication for public service & service of people, he added.

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The Chief Minister wished a long and healthy life for Prime Minister Modi and prayed to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath to bless him with strength to serve the nation.

Look at the post here:

ବିକଶିତ ଭାରତର ସ୍ୱପ୍ନଦ୍ରଷ୍ଟା, ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟୀ ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ଓ କୋଟି କୋଟି ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନର ପ୍ରତୀକ, ଯଶସ୍ୱୀ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଜୀଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ତାଙ୍କର ଯୁଗାନ୍ତକାରୀ ଦିଗଦର୍ଶନ ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରତି ଅତୁଟ ସ୍ନେହ ଆମକୁ ଏକ ସଶକ୍ତ, ଆତ୍ମନିର୍ଭର ତଥା ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗଠନ ପାଇଁ ନୂତନ… pic.twitter.com/dmAhvWOXxp — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 17, 2026