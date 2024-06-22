Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits Srimandira in Puri, gets darshan of Lord Jagannath on Snana Mandap

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Puri today to pay visit to the Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple on the occasion of the Snana Purnima. He went along with his wife and had a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and siblings on the bathing altar, the Snana Bedi, in elephant attire (Hati Besha),

As per reports, after reaching near the Sri Setu in Puri, he moved on the Sri Marga. He was then welcomed by the Chief Secretary, Chief Administrator of the Srimandira, former MLA Jayanta Sadangi and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Singhadwara of the Lord Jagannath temple.

CM Majhi goat a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the famous elephant attire (Hati besha) on the Snana Mandapa. Later, he also visited Maa Laxmi temple, Goddess Vimala temple and other ‘parswa deva devi’ temples in Srimandira premises.

It is to be noted that the famous annual bathing festival of Lord Jagannath and siblings was held in Srimandira today. A large number of devotees witnessed the holy rituals of the deities while the servitors performed the rituals.

