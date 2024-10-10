Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condole demise of Ratan Tata

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the sad demise of Ratan Tata, business tycoon, philanthropist and chairman of Tata Group.

Taking to Twitter CM Majhi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, an industry legend and a true national icon. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India’s growth will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the sad demise of Sri Ratan Tata. Taking to Twitter Pradhan wrote, “A titan of India Inc. bids adieu! India Inc. is left poorer today with the passing of Shri #RatanTata. A man with a golden heart, he will be remembered for his philanthropic works and towering contributions to the world of business and enterprise. He belonged to a rare breed of business leaders who was always passionate about giving back to society. He will remain an inspiration to millions around the world. Sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”