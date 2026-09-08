Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to Visit UAE today to Attract Major Investments

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday as part of the state government’s efforts to attract major investments and strengthen Odisha’s position as an investment destination.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with leading investors, industrialists and business representatives in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The key focus of the visit will be to attract greater foreign investment to Odisha and showcase the state’s vast industrial and economic potential before global investors.

The state government is expected to highlight Odisha’s rich mineral resources, long coastline, port infrastructure and investor-friendly industrial ecosystem while inviting UAE-based businesses to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Several key sectors will be at the centre of the investment campaign, including mining and metals, green steel and aluminium, chemicals and petrochemicals, port-led industries and logistics, data centres and renewable energy.

The Chief Minister will interact directly with investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and present investment opportunities available across Odisha. The government is particularly keen to attract large-scale capital from the UAE for setting up new industries, with the aim of generating employment and creating more livelihood opportunities in the state.

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Odisha has already been strengthening its industrial ties with investors from the UAE. The Chief Minister’s visit is expected to further build on these engagements and explore new opportunities for collaboration and investment.

With a strong focus on attracting fresh capital, the outcome of the UAE visit will be closely watched, particularly for new investment proposals and potential major deals across key sectors in Odisha.

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