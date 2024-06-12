Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to garland statutes of great men across Bhubaneswar today, see list here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to garland statutes of great men across Bhubaneswar today said reliable reports on Wednesday. According to reports, before the oath taking ceremony of the Chief Minister he is scheduled to garland the following statues of great men in the temple city of Bhubaneswar:

1. Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das at Gopabandhu Square

2. Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das in front of Governor House Square

3. Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo at Power House Square

4. Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati at AG Square

5. Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo at AG Square

6. Fakir Mohan Senapati at Vani Vihar Square

7. Dharanidhar Bhuyan at Mayfair Square

8. Gangadhar Meher at Kalinga Hospital Square

9. Birsa Munda at Maitri Vihar

It is worth mentioning that, the four-time MLA of Keonjhar Mohan Charan Majhi is all set to take oath as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Odisha today. Along with him, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida will swear in as the deputy CMs of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Janata Maidan of the state’s capital city, Bhubaneswar at 4.45 pm. Before the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan.

PM Modi will land at Bhubaneswar airport at 2.10 PM and will directly go to the Raj Bhawan. Apart from him, many ministers are set to attend the event.

Because of the ceremony, 13 DCPs, and 18 ADCP rank officers have been given charge for security. There will be 58 ACPs, 94 Inspectors, and 312 SI/ASIs will be deployed. Traffic restrictions will continue in the concerned areas from 2 pm to 7 pm today. Along with this, 67 platoon police force will be deployed in Bhubaneswar

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday and staked a claim to form the Government. A BJP team constituting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as union ministers from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present with Majhi. Also, the upcoming Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were present on this occasion.