Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to Attend Dubai Investors’ Meet on September 8–9, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend a two-day Investors’ Meet in Dubai on September 8 and 9, as the state government steps up efforts to attract more foreign investment to Odisha.

During the visit to Dubai, one of the world’s major business and financial hubs, the Chief Minister is expected to showcase Odisha’s industrial potential and investment opportunities before global investors.

The two-day investors’ meet is likely to highlight investment opportunities across several key sectors, including metals and downstream industries, petrochemicals, green energy, food processing, textiles, electronics, ports and logistics.

Dubai serves as a major commercial and financial hub not only for the UAE but also for the wider Middle East. The Odisha government is expected to use the platform to engage with major international companies operating in the UAE and across the Middle East and invite them to invest in the state.

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The Chief Minister’s Dubai visit is expected to generate fresh investment proposals, attract major projects and create new employment opportunities in Odisha.

All eyes will now be on the September 8–9 Investors’ Meet to see the scale of investment commitments Odisha receives and which major companies express interest in setting up projects in the state.

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