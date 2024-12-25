Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launches 1542 MPACS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched 1542 Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (MPACS) in the state. The Chief Minister launched these cooperative societies at an event at Lok Seva Bhawan convention center.

It is worth noting that while there are a total of 2711 PACS (PACS) in the state, the state government has launched 1542 new Multipurpose PACS (MPACS). With this, the total number of PACS in the state has reached 4253.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that our government is giving priority to implementing various new programs in accordance with the Cooperative Department of the Central Government to make the cooperative movement people-oriented. A total of 54 programs have been taken up in this.

Some of the important programs are, introduction of model by-laws to make PACS and LAMPCS multipurpose; cleaning and strengthening PACS through computerization, supply of fertilizers and seeds, establishment of public medicine centers and common service centers, establishment of agricultural service centers, establishment of consumer stores, establishment of grain storage centers in a scientific manner, etc.

In this context, the Chief Minister announced that the state government has decided to develop 77 packs as model packs in the first phase. He said that these model packs will work like a One-Stop Shop, i.e. all kinds of agriculture-related facilities will be available under one roof.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that the Model PACS and LAMPCS will strengthen the cooperative societies.

On this occasion, the CM Majhi also announced that the government has decided to refund the deposits of all the depositors of the Bhubaneswar Urban Cooperative Bank, which has been closed since 2015. He said that this will help restore people’s trust in the cooperative bank.