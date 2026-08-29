Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Gives 10-Point Advice to Police at DGP-IGP Conference, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Law and order, crime control, cybercrime, Maoist activities and police modernisation were among the key issues discussed at the state-level DGP-IGP Conference held at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who attended the conference in the presence of senior police officers, reviewed the overall law-and-order situation and crime control measures across Odisha and issued a 10-point set of recommendations to the police force.

The conference focused on the law-and-order situation in different districts, organised crime, murder, robbery, drug trafficking and other serious offences. District-wise crime trends and vulnerable areas were also reviewed, with emphasis on strengthening preventive measures and improving policing strategies.

Focus on Women and Child Safety

The safety of women and children emerged as a major priority at the conference. Discussions covered crimes against women, missing children, human trafficking and cases involving women and children.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to improve the quality of investigation in such cases and ensure speedy action so that offenders are brought to justice without unnecessary delay.

Cybercrime a Major Challenge

The growing threat of online fraud, digital arrest scams, financial cybercrime and misuse of social media was also discussed extensively.

The conference emphasised strengthening cyber police stations and cyber-investigation mechanisms, providing advanced training to investigating officers and making greater use of technology to tackle emerging forms of crime.

Strategy to Combat Maoist Activities

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Security conditions in Maoist-affected and border districts were another key agenda item.

Discussions reportedly focused on operations against Maoist groups, strengthening intelligence sharing and improving coordination with neighbouring states to deal more effectively with security challenges.

Better Services at Police Stations

Improving public services at the police-station level was also highlighted. The conference stressed the need for quicker resolution of complaints, better behaviour by police personnel and stronger, more trustworthy relations between the police and the public.

Technology-Driven Policing

The police force is expected to make greater use of CCTV surveillance, digital policing, data analytics and other modern technologies to improve crime detection and prevention.

Other issues discussed included traffic management, road safety, drug trafficking, organised crime, police modernisation, filling vacant posts, training and the welfare of police personnel.

Overall, the conference focused on a zero-tolerance approach to crime, speedy investigation, modern policing and a more citizen-centric police system. The discussions are expected to shape Odisha Police’s strategy for improving law and order and strengthening public confidence in policing.

Watch the video here: