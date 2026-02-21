Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi approves investment worth Rs 44,200 crore in 44th HLCA meeting

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 projects worth Rs 44,200 crore were approved in the 44th High Level Clearance Authority meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

These 10 projects will be set up in 8 districts of the state, which will create about 9,000 jobs. These districts are- Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi and Deogarh. Investment proposals in rare earth manufacturing, semiconductor, cement, automobile and auto components, telecom infrastructure and power and renewable energy sectors have been approved.

Expressing satisfaction over Odisha’s high performance in attracting capital and implementing capital proposals in the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is now giving emphasis on modern, technology-driven sectors in addition to traditional industries.

Through these HLCAs, we are now able to create new opportunities in emerging industries. Especially, Odisha’s position in modern manufacturing and renewable energy production is being strengthened. This is accelerating the goal of building a prosperous Odisha by 2036.

The Chief Minister said that our goal is not just to attract capital, we need to ensure that it is implemented immediately. The Chief Minister said that it is important to implement the project proposals within the specified time frame and start production. For this, the officials need to work with a Team Odisha attitude. He said that with the coordination of all, our working style can improve and our institutional arrangements can be strengthened.

The Chief Minister has given a three-point action plan to the members and officers of HLCA for more success in investment. The first is that there is competition among different states to attract capital. So we have to further strengthen our campaign in this area. The second is that our functional system has to be further improved. This will increase the pace of industrial establishment and the industrialization process will also be easier. The third point is that the time taken for grounding of projects has to be further reduced. Investors will prefer to go to states where industrial projects are being grounded in the shortest time. Therefore, the Chief Minister advised to pay more attention to these points and continue our efforts with a focused approach.

Among the projects approved today is ASP Semicon Private Limited. This company will set up a semiconductor memory chip module plant in Khordha with an investment of Rs 4,620 crore. This will create about 2,500 jobs. Similarly, Magnova Private Limited will set up an integrated high performance magnet manufacturing facility in Khordha with an investment of Rs 1050 crore. These two important investments in the semiconductor and rare earth sectors will help Odisha become a leader in the field of modern technology.

Similarly, Bharat Forge Limited will set up an automotive, aerospace and defense equipment manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 3000 crore. This will create 1,000 jobs.

Similarly, two proposals have been approved in the cement sector. NCL Industries Limited will set up a cement manufacturing unit in Koraput with an investment of Rs 2000 crore, and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd will set up a cement manufacturing unit in Malkangiri with an investment of Rs 2000 crore. These two companies will create 2000 employment opportunities in South Odisha.

Similarly, many important projects have been approved in the renewable energy sector. For the construction of renewable energy infrastructure, Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Ltd will set up a pumped storage hydro power plant at an investment of Rs 9,731.47 crore in Nayagarh, Sangamam CD Hydro Consortium at Rs 9,000 crore in Koraput, Greenko OR01 IREP Private Ltd at Rs 7506.94 crore in Kalahandi and Jindal Green PSP Two Private Ltd at Rs 3,711.56 crore in Deogarh.

Similarly, investment proposals have also been approved in the telecom infrastructure sector. Shreetech Data Limited-CLS company will set up a cable landing station at Puri by investing Rs 1622 crore. This will increase Odisha’s importance in digital connectivity and establish Odisha as a strategic gateway on the eastern coast of the country.