Odisha CM meets Union Home Minister in New Delhi, discusses state affairs

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New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today paid a courtesy call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. During the discussion, Majhi said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the continuous inspiration of the Union Home Minister, Odisha is moving forward rapidly on a new path of development, progress and prosperity.

In this meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Home Minister about the developmental initiatives of the state, law and order situation, internal security and various ongoing developmental and welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister sought the continuous cooperation of the Union Home Minister to further strengthen the development process of the state.

The Chief Minister thanked him, stating that Odisha has today been recognized as a “Naxal-free state” due to the strong leadership of the Union Home Minister.

He said that this success in suppressing Naxalism has created a conducive environment for the socio-economic development of the state. For the development of Naxal-free areas, the state government is fully implementing all the welfare schemes of the central and state governments in those areas through the Gramodaya Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that the law and order situation in the state is under control due to active policing.

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Discussing the rapid industrialization in Odisha in the last two years, the Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the Home Minister in the field of industrial security to further accelerate it.

Similarly, the Central Government is providing support to Odisha in the field of cooperation. Chief Minister Majhi thanked the Home Minister for the direct support of the Central Government in the revival of sugar mills in Odisha.

The Chief Minister asserted that the “double-engine government” of Odisha has won the trust of the people through direct public relations and speedy grievance redressal.

Along with this, he highlighted the major development and welfare initiatives of the state.

The Union Home Minister also warmly appreciated the commendable and welfare initiatives of the state and assured that the Central Government will provide all possible support to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Odisha.

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