Odisha CM Majhi to Visit UAE on September 8 to Attract Investments

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates on September 8 for a three-day investment outreach aimed at expanding the state’s international business network and attracting fresh investment.

The visit is part of the Odisha government’s wider effort to build stronger economic partnerships beyond India. During his stay, Majhi is expected to engage with investors, business leaders and institutions while presenting the state’s industrial and economic potential.

Focus on investor engagement

The UAE outreach will bring government-to-business and business-to-business interactions into focus. The programme is expected to facilitate discussions with potential investors and give leading businesses and institutions in the region a closer look at opportunities in Odisha.

As reported by the Times of India, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma said the UAE presents considerable scope for deeper engagement with investors and business leaders. He pointed to Odisha’s combination of natural resources, infrastructure, policy support, connectivity and its expanding industrial base as key strengths.

According to Sharma, the state wants these international engagements to result in investment, industrial expansion and employment generation rather than remain limited to business discussions.

Odisha to showcase industrial opportunities

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The state government is also using international outreach to connect directly with global businesses, understand changing investment priorities and develop partnerships that can support longer-term industrial growth.

Odisha’s strategic location, infrastructure, natural resources and skilled workforce form part of its pitch to companies looking to establish or expand operations in India. The state is positioning opportunities across manufacturing, metals and downstream industries, energy, petrochemicals, aluminium, logistics and food processing, along with emerging sectors.

The three-day programme will also involve engagement with the Indian business and professional community in the UAE. The Odisha government plans to use the visit to deepen its links with the Odia diaspora as well, widening the network around its investment and economic development efforts.

Industrial growth and jobs

Sharma said the international outreach is aligned with Odisha’s broader objective of accelerating industrialisation while attracting quality investments and generating sustainable employment.

The UAE visit is therefore being positioned as part of a continuing investment strategy rather than a standalone overseas engagement. The state government has been seeking greater interaction with international markets and investors as it works to strengthen Odisha’s position as an investment and industrial growth destination.

Majhi had earlier led a delegation to Singapore in November 2024 to promote Odisha as an investment destination.

The UAE visit will add another international leg to the state’s efforts to build economic partnerships and bring global investment interest into Odisha.