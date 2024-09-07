Odisha CM Majhi to reach Sambalpur today, 30 platoons police deployed

Sambalpur: Odisha CM Majhi is scheduled to reach Sambalpur today as much as 30 platoons police has been deployed, said reports. The Odisha Chief Minster Mohan Majhi will launch the CM-KISAN Yojana in Nuakhai on September 8 in Sambalpur.

As per his schedule, Majhi will begin his two-day visit to Sambalpur from September 7 and will attend the ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ programmes apart from launching the CM-KISAN Yojana.

Notably, the Kalia Yojana of the BJD Government has been renamed as the CM-KISAN Yojana.

Under the CM-KISAN Yojana, each eligible farmer will receive an annual sum of Rs 4000 in two instalments, while landless farmers will be granted Rs 12500 in three instalments. However, they will have to register through the CM-KISAN Grievance Portal for inclusion in the scheme.

The Odisha government is launching the CM-KISAN Yojana with the aim to support small, nomadic, and landless farming families and make the payments on Akshay Tritiya and Nuakhai.

Heavy security of as many as 30 platoons of police force has been deployed in the city for the security of the Chief Minister.