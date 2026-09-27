Odisha CM Majhi targets Congress over SIR; terms all allegations baseless

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has lashed out at the Congress over its allegations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Noting that the Election Commission is conducting this special revision after a long gap, he stated that the process involves digital and door-to-door verification. According to the ECI, the objective of the SIR is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voter list and that no ineligible names are included, he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that the Congress is attempting to tarnish the image of the Election Commission for its own vested interests. While the Congress has raised questions regarding the exclusion of a large number of voters’ names in the SIR, it has been stated that this is part of the process.

The Chief Minister also provided a clarification regarding Form-6, refuting the Congress’s allegation that changes had been made to the form. The Election Commission had also stated on September 24 that no changes were made to the original Form-6; instead, an additional declaration related to the SIR was attached separately.

Majhi asserted that the SIR poses no difficulties for new voters, and the Form-6 system for new voter registration remains in effect.

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The CM further stated that the Chief Election Commissioner did not take a unilateral decision by acting against the CEO of any state. This process is underway with everyone’s cooperation. In the first phase of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Odisha, the names of approximately 20.13 lakh voters were removed from the draft electoral roll. Election officials stated that this list included voters who were deceased, had migrated, were absent, or were registered in multiple locations.

Alleging that the SSR issue is being unnecessarily politicized, the Chief Minister further accused the Congress of conspiring to create anarchy in the country. He stated that the Congress would not be able to return to power and strongly refuted the allegations raised by the opposition regarding the SIR.