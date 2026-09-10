Odisha CM Majhi Meets Al Marri to Boost UAE Investment in Key Sectors

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Odisha is seeking to deepen its economic engagement with the UAE by pitching opportunities in aluminium, recycling, downstream manufacturing and other industrial sectors during Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s ongoing visit to the country.

Majhi met UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri in Dubai as part of the investment outreach. Al Marri is a member of the UAE Cabinet and chairs the UAE’s Council of International Investments. Their discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Odisha and the UAE and identifying areas for greater participation by UAE investors.

The chief minister outlined Odisha’s investment potential and invited businesses from the UAE to consider opportunities in the state. The discussions also covered the scope for building stronger commercial and industrial partnerships between the two sides.

Odisha pitches its industrial ecosystem

The state’s investment campaign has moved beyond broad investor engagement to discussions centred on specific industries where Odisha already has an established base.

Aluminium was one of the key sectors discussed during a roundtable with representatives of the aluminium downstream industry. The meeting examined opportunities to expand downstream activity and develop greater value addition around the state’s aluminium ecosystem.

The delegation also visited Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), where discussions explored potential cooperation in aluminium and downstream industries.

As reported by The New Indian Express, Recycling was another area of focus during the UAE programme. An industry roundtable with the Bureau of Middle East Recycling brought together discussions around recycling, circular-economy opportunities and sustainable industrial development.

These sector-focused engagements are intended to connect Odisha’s industrial capabilities with investors and companies operating in the UAE, while opening possibilities for new projects and partnerships.

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Business groups brought into investment discussions

The Odisha government also engaged with the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai. Discussions at the meeting centred on strengthening India-UAE business relations and identifying additional investment opportunities in Odisha.

The delegation subsequently interacted with members of Odisha’s business delegation at an interactive session. The discussions covered business opportunities, market linkages and ways to strengthen economic engagement between Odisha and the UAE.

Majhi also held one-to-one meetings with industry representatives during the visit to discuss potential investments and industrial partnerships in Odisha.

UAE outreach follows major project commitments

The Dubai engagements come against the backdrop of a major investment announcement made during the current UAE campaign.

On Wednesday, the Odisha government signed a memorandum of understanding for 14 new projects with a combined investment commitment of around Rs 2.10 lakh crore on the first day of its UAE investor outreach, according to officials.

The UAE visit is part of Majhi’s five-day programme in the country, which includes investor meetings, outreach programmes and roadshows aimed at attracting international capital to Odisha.

It is also the second major international investment drive undertaken by the Odisha government under the Majhi administration. The state is using the campaign to present its industrial base and investment opportunities to global businesses while seeking partnerships across emerging and established sectors.