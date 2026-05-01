Odisha CM Majhi launches ‘Dalkhai Scheme’

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Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has paid tribute to the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the working class by participating in the state-level function organized at the OUAT Krushi Shiksha Sadan in Bhubaneswar today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the workers are the real builders of human civilization and their tireless efforts and sacrifices are helping our country and state move forward. Therefore, we all have to work together to ensure their fair wages and their just rights, social security and safety at the workplace.

Recalling the historical context of May Day, the Chief Minister said that this day is known as a symbol of unity, struggle and rights of the workers.

He further said that our government has taken various schemes and steps for the overall welfare of the workers. In the financial year 2025-26, more than five lakh construction workers were newly registered under the Construction Workers Welfare Board and more than Rs 541 crore was provided as assistance. He also mentioned that special steps have been taken to provide social security to unorganized workers. He expressed happiness over the ease of providing services to workers through the Odisha Shramik Sathi mobile app. He said that providing fair wages to workers and a dignified workplace environment is the main goal of our government.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced a daily increase in the Variable Dearness Allowance for workers by Rs 10. This will be implemented retrospectively from April 1. As a result, the daily wage for unskilled workers will increase to Rs 472, for semi-skilled workers to Rs 522, for skilled workers to Rs 572 and for highly skilled workers to Rs 622.

He added that the government is working with special emphasis on the protection and assistance of migrant workers and prompt assistance is being provided through the helpline system. The Chief Minister said that through massive industrialization, the problem of unemployment will be solved in the coming days. The workers of our state will get work within the state. For this, our steps have been started. Seeing the employment opportunities in Odisha, reverse migration has started today. Odia workers from places like Tirupur and Coimbatore have come to work in our garment industry.

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He further said, “In just 22 months of our government coming to power, 92,000 young men and women have got employment in the private sector. Out of which 10,000 young men and women have returned from other states and are working in Odisha. Our government is starting the ‘Dalkhai Yojana’ to provide year-round work to the workers. This will be a major means of preventing the problem of overwork.”

On this occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50 new permanent offices for Divisional Labour Officers and Assistant Labour Officers at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore. The Chief Minister said that this will be a milestone in bringing government facilities to the workers.

In addition, in recognition of the contribution of labor leaders, the Chief Minister presented the ‘Chief Minister Shramik Bandhu Samman’ to five prominent labor leaders, namely, Sumita Mohapatra of Bhadrak district, Kishore Chandra Jena of Cuttack district, Gokul Meher of Sambalpur district, Madan Mohan Dhal of Bhubaneswar and Prashant Kumar Padhee of Sambalpur.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also distributed identity cards and education, marriage and death assistance to workers of various categories.

Today, identity cards were distributed to 6000 qualified construction workers across the state and Rs 150 crore was provided to the beneficiaries in various assistance.

Also Read: Odisha CM Increases Wages For Daily Labourers On International Labour Day