Odisha CM holds preparatory meeting ahead of Ram Navami

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Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming Rama Navami on March 27, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has held a preparatory meeting with police administration to ensure the maintenance of law and order across the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for robust security arrangements and effective management during the festival. He directed officials to deploy adequate police personnel and adopt comprehensive measures to prevent any incidents.

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Highlighting the spiritual importance of the festival, he stated that Rama Navami is celebrated with great devotion and reverence across the country. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the police administration to ensure that devotees in Odisha can celebrate the occasion peacefully and without any disruption.