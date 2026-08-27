Odisha CM Majhi Announces 5 Lakh Jobs, Land Pattas for 112 Families

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has projected more than five lakh employment opportunities in the state over the next two years, linking the expected job creation to rapid industrialisation, infrastructure development and expanded government recruitment.

As reported by ANI, Majhi said the employment opportunities would emerge through a combination of private investment, industrial projects, infrastructure works and recruitment in government departments.

The projection comes alongside a series of major investments planned around Gopalpur, including port expansion and new industrial projects.

Gopalpur industrial projects to create over 18,000 jobs

At the Gopalpur Industrial Park, 14 projects involving investments of more than Rs 40,000 crore are coming up, according to the Chief Minister.

These projects are expected to generate more than 18,000 employment opportunities. Majhi said the opportunities would benefit skilled workers, local youth and people involved in ancillary industries.

The government is also expanding Gopalpur Port as part of its wider plan to strengthen Odisha’s port and industrial infrastructure.

Another major project is proposed at Bahuda. The new port is estimated to require an investment of Rs 22,000 crore and is planned with an annual handling capacity of 150 million metric tonnes.

The government expects the port development to strengthen maritime and industrial activity while supporting connectivity, trade and investment.

Majhi asks youth to prepare for emerging jobs

With large industrial and infrastructure investments in the pipeline, Majhi urged young people in Odisha to build skills suited to the changing employment landscape.

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He said skill development would help local youth take advantage of the opportunities expected to emerge from the state’s industrial expansion.

The Chief Minister’s employment projection covers both private-sector activity and government recruitment. He said the combined expansion could create more than five lakh employment opportunities during the next two years.

112 Chelligada-displaced families to receive land

Alongside the broader development plans, the Chief Minister announced a rehabilitation package for 112 families displaced by the Chelligada Irrigation Project.

Each affected family will receive 10 decimals of homestead land and two acres of agricultural land.

The land allocation is intended to provide the displaced families with residential security as well as agricultural livelihood support.

The Chelligada project itself is expected to expand irrigation coverage significantly in southern Odisha. According to Majhi, it will bring more than 6,000 hectares under irrigation across Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

The rehabilitation announcement places the affected families alongside the state’s wider development push, with land support aimed at addressing their residential and livelihood needs as the irrigation project advances.

Ports and industry form wider growth plan

The announcements around Chelligada, Gopalpur and Bahuda point to multiple strands of the state’s development strategy: expanding irrigation, attracting industrial investment, strengthening port infrastructure and increasing employment.

The Gopalpur Industrial Park projects alone represent investments exceeding Rs 40,000 crore and are expected to create more than 18,000 jobs. The proposed Bahuda port would add another major infrastructure project, with its planned capacity of 150 million metric tonnes a year.

Majhi has positioned these investments, together with increased government recruitment, as key sources of employment growth in Odisha over the next two years.