Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Barbil Bypass Ring Road

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Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minter Mohan Charan Majhi today laid the foundation stone for Barbil Bypass Ring Road, a long-pending demand of residents.

The 18.3-km bypass-cum-ring road, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,581.21 crore, is designed to ease heavy traffic congestion in mining zones and support future urban expansion.

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The road will be capable of handling up to 40,000 passenger car units (PCUs) daily, significantly higher than the current traffic load.

During the programme in Barbil, the Chief Minister inaugurated 24 projects worth Rs 29.41 crore and laid foundation stones for 51 projects worth Rs 326.43 crore, aimed at accelerating infrastructure and economic growth in Keonjhar district.