Odisha CM launches Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana at the sacred Maa Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam district.

“Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana is not just a general welfare scheme, it is an innovative initiative of the state government to strengthen social security,” said the Chief Minister while launching the scheme which marked the mass marriage of 201 couples.

The Chief Minister himself was present at the wedding venue and blessed the newlyweds by performing rituals and offered ahuti in the homa kunda.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that our goal is to create an Odisha where no girl is forced to get married before the age of marriage due to financial weakness or social pressure. Also, this scheme will give a new message to the society that girls are not a burden on their parents, they are a blessing from God.

It is worth noting that to join this auspicious scheme that has started today, the age of the girl should be between 18 and 35 years and the age of the groom should be between 21 and 35 years and they should be permanent residents of Odisha.

Advertisement

Under this scheme, an assistance of Rs 60,000 is provided to eligible girls. Besides, Rs 45,000 is directly transferred to the girl’s bank account and Rs 15,000 is spent on the wedding ceremony. The eligible couples will be selected from the district/block level.

The Chief Minister further said that the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana will mainly reduce the financial burden of marriage on families from economically weaker sections and will provide a lot of help in terms of women’s dignity, social security, encouraging widow remarriage, and preventing the dowry system.

He further said that it will be implemented in all the districts of the state from 2025-26 to 2029-30 and a provision of more than Rs 59 crore has been made in the budget for this.

“In a prosperous Odisha, every girl should be educated, every woman should be protected and every family should live with dignity. In the coming days, the Subhadra Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana will definitely help in providing security and self-respect to the women of the state from all sides,” he added.