Odisha CM launches ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp Bot, know step by step guidance to avail services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the ‘Ama Sathi’ Unified WhatsApp Bot at Lok Seva Bhawan with the aim to reduce the burden on citizens, save time, and ensure corruption-free delivery of services.

The Chief Minister launched the WhatsApp e-Governance – Ama Saathi- initiative in the presence of Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

Here’s the step by step guidance of using the ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp Bot:

Citizen Initiates Conversation

The citizen begins the interaction by. simply typing “Hi” in the chat. This activates the Odisha Citizen Services Bot, welcoming the user and presenting options to choose the mode of interaction

Step 1

“Hi” entered by the citizen. Bot gets activated. The system is designed for natural entry, so even basic mobile users can start easily.

To change language from Odia to English, user can reply EN for English and OD for Odia.

Step 2

Voice Flow Useful for elderly citizens or those less comfortable with typing.

Manual Flow Recommended for users confident in filling digital forms.

Step 3

User has selected “manual” to proceed with.

Step 4

If the user selects Manual Flow, the bot displays a digital form. The form collects essential citizen details required for service delivery.

Form Introduction Screen:

Citizens to Fill The Form:

Click on Gender to get options – Make, Female and Others

Enter Your Pin Code

Read the instructions carefully

Enter Your Name

The citizen enters their Date of Birth using a calendar tool. This ensures precise data input and avoids errors in typing

Citizens can change their inputs by clicking on “X” tab and add new input

So, we have filled our Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Pincode Now, the last thing to add will be the email address: (optional). As the email address is optional, a user can still submit the form without filling the email.

The citizen fills all mandatory details and optionally provides an email ID. Once complete, the citizen clicks Submit (ଦାଖଲ କରନ୍ତୁ) to proceed.

Submission sends doto securely to SSEPD system PIN Code ensures services are mapped to correct district area. Optional email provides on additional communication channel for urban or tech-sovy users

User Profile Creation Complete:

After form submission, the bot confirms successful entry by showing Response Sent. This gives the citizen confidence that their request has been registered

Confirmation Message = Assurance of successful completion.

Timestamp Citizens know exactly when the request was logged.

Open WhatsApp Select saved govt. contact Type “Hi” to start Wait for welcome message Choose your service After sending “Hi”, the bot opens a Service Selection page. Screen shows “Please Select One Service.” Tap the box to open list of available citizen services. A list of services is displayed with department names. Scroll to see all available options. Tap on the service you want The selected service will be marked with a green tick. After selecting Municipality & BDA Services, the system asks to “Select Service.” Options include Marriage Registration, Tatkal Marriage Registration, New Water/Sewerage Connection, etc. Tap the required option. Scroll further to see extended list. Options include New Trade License, Renewal of Trade License, Temporary Trade License, Property Tax, Building Permit, Occupancy Certificate etc. Tap the needed option. Some services ask for a Service Category. Example: For Trade License choose Apply or Check Application Status. Tap the required category Press Confirm (green button) Once selection is confirmed, the bot returns to WhatsApp chat. You’ll now see a Choose Service > Response Sent option. Upon clicking, you can cross-check all your responses.

Common Fixes:

If no list appears Check internet and retry.

If wrong service selected Tap again and re-select.

Use back arrow to return anytime.

After choosing a service, the system asks you to Register. Tap the Register button shown in green The system asks: “Do you have an existing Housing & Urban Development account?” Select Yes (if you already have one or No (if new user). Enter your details Type your Full Name. Enter your Mobile Number (must be active). Select your City and other asked details. Tap Get OTP. If you select Yes (existing account), only your registered Mobile Number is required. Enter Details and tap Get OТР Enter your registered mobile number and request OTP. Select whether you want to link this mobile number to your WhatsApp account (Yes/No). Enter the 6-digit OTP received via SMS. Enter OTP & Tap Verify OTP. Select Resend OTP, incase not received, first time

Didn’t receive OTP? Tap Resend OTP.

Wrong number entered? Go back and re-enter.

OTP expired?

Request a new OTP

OTP verified successfully, message displayed: “Verification successful. Proceed to Complete”

Tap “APPLY” under New Trade License service to get started

User enters Mobile Number.

BOT sends an OTP User enters it.

Verify Authentication successful → BOT confirms login

Fill the Trade Details with Name of the Trade, Trade Commencement Date, Trade Period, etc.

Open the calendar, pick your commencement date, and tap OK to confirm. The chosen date will appear in the field automatically

You selected Trade Type: Medical Establishments

Trade Sub-Type: Chemists & Druggists

Add the Trade Location & Unit Details in the given field and options available

Upon clicking “Add Trade Units” select from the available options

Enter the details such as Building Name, Street Name, Village, etc.

Click on “Next” to move to the next section.

Enter trade owner details

Enter other owner details

Complete the owner details.

To add an owner, click on owner and select the name provided during registration. Once selected, proceed to next step.

The system asks you to upload a valid ID proof.

Click on “Upload Document” to attach the required file.

Read the instructions carefully to ensure the docs meet the asked requirements

Upload the correct file to proceed.

You will see the status update of successful upload.

You will see a status update showing which documents are still pending.

Here, you can see the list of documents marked as “Successfully Uploaded”.

Once all are uploaded, Click “Submit” to finalize this stage.

Once all details and documents are submitted, the system generates an Application Number (e.g., TL-ANG-2025-08-18-065854).

After verifying the details, click “Submit” to proceed with payment.

On successful submission, a confirmation message (Success) is displayed

After completing registration and application, the system confirms by displaying the Application Number (e.g., TL-ANG-2025-08-18-065854).

Citizens are prompted to click the “Pay” button to proceed with payment against their application.

The payment gateway (e.g., CC Avenue) opens securely.

After successful transaction, the bot confirms Payment Status: Success.

On successful payment, citizens should click “Send Response” to complete the process.

This confirmation acts as the official record of payment.

The check the status of the application registered, click on “Status”

Enter the Application number in the given space to received the latest status for the application.

Key Takeaways:

Once registered, you can directly start applying for licenses without repeating the sign-up process.

Each application generates a unique number (e.g., TL-ANG-2025-08-18-065854). Keep this handy-it will be required for payments and status checks.

Upload essential documents (ID proof, ownership proof, additional docs). The system clearly shows which ones are uploaded and which are pending.

The payable amount shown in the application summary will exactly match the payment gateway. Review before proceeding to ensure clarity.

Use the Check Status option with your application number to instantly see updates no need to visit offices.

Progress indicators guide you step by step, reducing mistakes. Auto-confirmation and receipts ensure every step is acknowledged.