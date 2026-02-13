Odisha CM launched Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana

Advertisement

Nabarangpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana with the aim to provide every Odia to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath with respect at least once in their life.

While launching the scheme in Nabarangpur, the Chief Minister said that the day when every poor person can meet his eyes without any obstacle and shed tears in devotion, that day my Chief Minister’s post will be fruitful and the satisfaction of that devotee will be the best reward for me.

Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana was launched from Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Baripada, Sambalpur and Berhampur in the state. About 500 devotees from 5 districts have left for Puri with an escort officer.

The Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana aims to provide darshan of Mahaprabhu to 5,000 beneficiaries of the state this year and more than 1 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the next 4 years.

Senior citizens between the age group of 60 to 75 years and all widows between the age of 75 years from economically weaker sections are being included in this scheme. Arrangements have been made for the beneficiaries of the scheme to travel in AC buses, stay at the Puri Vrindavan residence and enjoy Mahaprasad.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also laid the foundation stone of the much-desired medical college of the people of Nabarangpur district. This medical college and hospital, to be established on an area of ​​over 50 acres in Padalguda, Nabarangpur, will have 100 MBBS seats and 420 beds.

Majhi said that after the establishment of this medical college and hospital, the people of the district will no longer have to go outside the district for high-quality medical facilities, all the modern treatment will be available within the district itself.

The CM said that within just 20 months of our government coming to power, 3 new medical colleges have been made operational in Jajpur, Kandhamal and Talcher. Along with this, we had promised 4 more medical colleges.

Medical colleges will also be established in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak very soon, the Chief Minister announced adding that this is a reflection of our government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare to the people of the state and to overcome the shortage of doctors in the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched 177 development projects worth more than Rs 446 crore for Nabarangpur district. It includes the inauguration of 112 projects worth Rs 68 crore and the foundation stone of 65 projects worth Rs 378 crore. He said that all these projects like education, healthcare, roads, bridges, hostels, forest protection committees, Anganwadi centers etc. will further accelerate the development journey of Nabarangpur.

Briefing about the various developmental works being carried out in Nabarangpur district, the Chief Minister said that the state government is taking committed steps towards the district reaching the top in the fields of education, health, agriculture, transportation, women empowerment and self-reliance for the overall development and progress of the district. He said that even though Nabarangpur is far from the state capital, development will never be far from the district.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed kit bags to the beneficiaries of the ‘Shri Jagannath Darshan’ scheme and provided assistance to the beneficiaries of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Scheme and Social Security Scheme.