Odisha CM invites Singapore Deputy PM to Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha 2025

Singapore: The second day of the Odisha delegation in Singapore, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain Singapore was marked by in-depth engagements to explore Singapore’s globally renowned infrastructure and establishment of strategic partnerships for Odisha’s ongoing industrial transformation.

The focus was on key sectors of industrial growth and skill development.

The day’s agenda began with a detailed tour of the Surbana Jurong Petrochemicals Complex, where the delegation sightsaw the world-class infrastructure that has made Surbana Jurong a global leader in petrochemical processing.

This visit is particularly significant as Odisha, positioned on India’s eastern seaboard, is fast emerging as a key investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region for petrochemicals and chemicals.

By leveraging insights from Singapore’s petrochemicals ecosystem, Odisha aims to further enhance its own Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip.

Following their visit to Jurong, the delegation attended the first G2G meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade & Commerce, Singapore.

During the meeting, Chief Minister apprised the Deputy Prime Minister about the rich maritime history of Odisha and Boita Bandāna, the traditional Odia maritime and naval festival.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Singaporean companies through the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office to explore opportunities in Odisha, and assured him a smooth and supportive investment experience.

The Chief Minister and Industries Minister also invited the Deputy Prime Minister to visit to Odisha for the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

The delegation also met with Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore. During the meeting,

Chief Minister discussed about the active cooperation of the Government of Singapore and ITEES that has helped establish the “World Skill Centre in Odisha” which is a shining example of successful partnership.

The Chief Minister expressed the need for more partnership in the field of “Urban Mobility”, “Green Shipping Corridor and Chemicals and Petrochemicals Complex” between Odisha and Singapore.

The Chief Minister and Industries Minister also invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and for Singapore to participate as country-of-focus during the conclave.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi Said: “As the Chief Minister of Odisha, witnessing the world-class infrastructure at the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex is truly inspiring.

Odisha, strategically located on India’s eastern seaboard, is rapidly emerging as a premier investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region, especially in petrochemicals. The developments at Paradip and other port-based hubs are key drivers for this growth “.

Minister of Industry, Sampad Chandra Swain Said: “Odisha’s focus on industrial growth is complemented by our commitment to skill development. We are dedicated to expanding this partnership, enhancing training programs, and ensuring our youth are equipped with the skills necessary to meet the demands of a global workforce,” highlighted Minister Swain.

The Chief Minister also held a one-to-one meeting with Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore to discuss about innovations in the fintech sector, especially from the perspective of Odisha’s growing economy.

The day ended with a formal discussion with the travelling business delegation from Odisha regarding business-to-business partnerships between Singaporean and Odia firms.

This visit marks a crucial step in Odisha’s strategic outreach efforts ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January.

The next two days will be pivotal as the Chief Minister engages in one-on-one meetings with investors and industry associations to discuss potential collaborations.

The delegation will also be meeting the Odia diaspora in Singapore to seek their inputs and support to take Odisha to the next level. These engagements are expected to further boost Odisha’s reputation as a premier investment hub in India.