Odisha CM invites Indian Hockey team to State, announces cash award for wining bronze medal in Paris Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi congratulated the Indian Hockey team for winning the bronze medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics this evening.

Apart from congratulating over the phone, the Chief Minister also invited the entire team and support staff to Odisha and announced cash awards for them.

As per the announcement, the Odisha government will give a cash award of Rs 4 crore to local boy Amit Rohidas, a defender from the Sundergarh district of the State. Besides, each players of the team will be given Rs 15 lakh while the support staff to get Rs 10 lakh each.

It is to be noted here that the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team fought back from a goal down to prevail 2-1 over Spain and bagged a second successive Olympic bronze medal, giving seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a memorable farewell in his last match.

Also Read: KISS students set another milestone with Indian National Anthem, enter Guinness Book of World Records