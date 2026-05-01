Odisha CM increases wages for daily labourers on International Labour Day

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today, on the occasion of the International Labour Day, increased wages of daily labourers.

As announced by the Chief Minister, the unskilled workers will now get a daily wages Rs 472 while each semi-skilled worker will be paid Rs 522 and the skilled labourer Rs 572.

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The highly skilled worker will also get daily wages of Rs 622, informed the CM adding that the new wages will take effect from April 1.