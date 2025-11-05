Odisha CM inaugurates Historic Cuttack Bali Yatra 2025

Advertisement

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the Historic Cuttack Bali Yatra 2025 on the Bali Yatra Ground in the presence of Odia Language Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi and Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal along with Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg along with others were present during the inaugural ceremony.

The annual fair, which is slated to continue till November 12, has over 1,600 stalls, attracting traders from within and outside the state. It showcases a wide range of products, including handicrafts, spices, clothing, and cottage industries.

Visitors can also indulge in local delicacies like Cuttack Dahibara and Thunkapuri. Cultural dance and song performances will be held daily to entertain the audience.

Advertisement

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has made special parking arrangements, and provisions for drinking water and other facilities have been ensured.

Likewise, the Commissionerate Police has deployed 50 platoons of forces and senior officers to ensure security. Additionally, 20 control rooms have been set up, and CCTV surveillance, drone surveillance, traffic management, and parking arrangements are in place.

It is to be noted here that the Historic Bali Yatra begins annually from Kartik Purnima day.