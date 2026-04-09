Odisha CM inaugurates 3 new Gas Insulated Switchgear grid substations and 8 vital transmission lines

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Bhubaneswar: With an aim to provide uninterrupted power supply, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated three new Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) grid substations and eight vital transmission lines at Balianta in Khordha district.

It is worth noting that these three new grid substations – Balianta, Satyanagar, and SCB Medical College in Cuttack – have been set up at a cost of about Rs 600 crore. This will benefit about 22 lakh consumers in the region. Along with this, Bhubaneswar has also been connected to an alternative power source. In the coming days, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will be connected by multiple feeder lines. This will ensure that the residents of the capital can get continuous quality power service, informed the CM.

Majhi said that although these projects were approved long ago, work on them could not start due to court cases and various problems. After the new government took charge, the work on these projects was given priority and all the problems were resolved and work started a year ago. In just one year, OPTCL has completed 4 important power projects. Out of these, the Nayapally grid has started power service since last year.

Stating that this has been possible due to the strong resolve of the state government to provide world-class electricity services to the residents of the capital, the Chief Minister said that ‘where there is strong will, the impossible becomes possible’. That is why we have been able to complete the work of 4 grid sub-stations in just one year. The electricity demand of Bhubaneswar will double. What is currently 1000 MW will reach 2000 MW by 2030.

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On this occasion, shedding light on the restoration of rivers in the vicinity of Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said that Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of Prachi River, while Rs 75 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of Dhanua River in Bhubaneswar-Jayadev area in the second phase. Along with this, Rs 170 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of Daya River and Rs 400 crore for the restoration and improvement of Daya West Canal under the Sanjeevani Yojana, and he announced that all the work will start soon.

Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said in his speech that we have fulfilled the promises made to the people by our government. He stated that the new substations will effectively resolve low-voltage issues and fulfil the government’s commitment to reliable electricity.

The Deputy CM also directed Tata Power to strengthen distribution by adding more feeders across the region.